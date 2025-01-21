Philadelphia 76ers And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
Andre Drummond, Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele are all questionable.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson are both probable.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-26 record in 41 games.
They most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 123-109.
Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone just 2-8 (and they are in the middle of a six-game losing skid).
Via Underdog: "The 76ers play the Nuggets today. Joel Embiid is out.
The last time Embiid played in Denver:
Tom Brady was the Patriots QB
Todd Gurley was still on the Rams
Bradley Beal averaged 30 PPG
"Tiger King" and "The Last Dance" weren't out yet
UK was still part of the EU"
As for the Nuggets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-16 record in 42 games.
They most recently beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 113-100.
Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 7-3 (and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Via The NBA: "Nikola Jokić (30.1 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 9.9 APG)
Tyrese Maxey (31.4 PPG over last 5 games)
The Nuggets take on the 76ers in Denver for a cross-conference showdown during !
10pm/et, TNT"