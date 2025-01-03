Philadelphia 76ers And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Andre Drummond, KJ Martin, Jared McCain and Kelly Oubre Jr.
2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.
Steph Curry and Kyle Anderson are questionable, while Draymond Green is probable.
The 76ers come into the night as the 11th seed with a 13-18 record in 31 games.
Despite their poor record, the team has turned things around in a significant way as of late.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the 76ers will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
As for the Warriors, they have gone 16-16 in 32 games, which has them as the tenth seed.
After a hot start to the 2024-25 season, they have been among the worst teams in the NBA.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have won just three times.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors beat the 76ers in Philadelphia (on Februrary 7) by a score of 127-104.
Andrew Wiggins led the way with 21 points and ten rebounds.
Thursday will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
They will face off one more time (on March 1) in Philadelphia.