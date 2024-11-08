Philadelphia 76ers And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Justin Edwards, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are all probable.
The 76ers enter the evening with a 1-6 record in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 110-98.
Paul George led the team with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 7/9 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Lakers, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
As for the Lakers, they are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James led the team with 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 15/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the 76ers, the Lakers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they remain at home to host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Los Angeles.