Philadelphia 76ers And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without MarJon Beauchamp, AJ Green, AJ Johnson, Liam Robbins and Tyler Smith.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Andre Jackson Jr. are available.
The 76ers have had a tough start to the season due to injuries.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-25 record in 40 games.
They are 2-8 over their last ten games (and have also lost five straight).
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.
On the other side, the Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-17 record in 40 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Earlier this season, the Bucks beat the 76ers (in Philadelphia) by a score of 124-109.
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard led the way with 30 points.
Via Bucks Muse: "Dame stats in this season's opener vs the 76ers :
30 PTS
9 REB
6 AST
6/12 3PT"