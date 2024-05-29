Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For Recent NBA All-Star

According to Kevon O'Connor of The Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers could be a landing spot for a New Orleans Pelicans player.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram is a player that will continue to be mentioned in rumors as the 2024 NBA offseason inches closer.

He is coming off another productive season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans star will be a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Recently, Kevon O'Connor of The Ringer reported that the Philadelphia 76ers could be a landing spot for the 2020 NBA All-Star.

Via O'Connor's article in the Ringer: "Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly, sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan."

Ingram would be an intriguing fit with the 76ers, as he would take pressure off of All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are coming off a season where they seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They fell off in the middle of the season, because Embiid dealt with an injury.

Ultimately, the 76ers lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot attempt of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 20, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot attempt of New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke and has played eight seasons in the league.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.