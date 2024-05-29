Philadelphia 76ers Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For Recent NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram is a player that will continue to be mentioned in rumors as the 2024 NBA offseason inches closer.
He is coming off another productive season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The New Orleans Pelicans star will be a free agent in the summer of 2025.
Recently, Kevon O'Connor of The Ringer reported that the Philadelphia 76ers could be a landing spot for the 2020 NBA All-Star.
Via O'Connor's article in the Ringer: "Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly, sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan."
Ingram would be an intriguing fit with the 76ers, as he would take pressure off of All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
The 76ers are coming off a season where they seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They fell off in the middle of the season, because Embiid dealt with an injury.
Ultimately, the 76ers lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke and has played eight seasons in the league.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.