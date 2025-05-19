Philadelphia 76ers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 15x NBA All-Star
Kevin Durant still remains of the elite players in the NBA at 36.
However, the Phoenix Suns star has not had much success since joining the team in 2023.
They have gotten worse every season and are coming off a year where they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Trade rumors about Durant's future with the Suns have picked up steam over the last few weeks.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team who could be a landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.
They have the salary of Paul George (and the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft).
While the 76ers have struggled with injuries, they have a roster that (if healthy) could be a contender in a weaker Eastern Conference.
They have Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes (in addition to George and the third pick).
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Carson Breber of The Volume: "Most seasons averaging 25+ PPG in NBA history:
1. LeBron James (20)
2. Kevin Durant (16)
Nobody else has more than 12.
KD's longevity is absolutely historic. It just happens to get overshadowed by LeBron's, which is the best ever. But we should appreciate it more."
The 76ers finished this past season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.