Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In Notable NBA All-Star

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne spoke about Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George on The Hoop Collective Podcast.

Ben Stinar

Mar 5, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) stands by the center
/ Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Paul George is in his 14th season in the NBA, and is still among the best players in the league.

The former Fresno State star made his ninth NBA All-Star Game, and averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.

This summer, the Los Angeles Clippers star has a $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

If he declines, he will become a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.

Apr 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) celebrates
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was on The Hoop Collective Podcast with Brian Windhorst, and reported intel on teams that could have interest in singing George.

Shelburne: "There's two teams that are paying very close attention to Paul George. The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both of them have the money to throw at him and have a need for a wing like him, a veteran guy."

The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.

They currently trail the New York Knicks 3-2 in their first-round playoff series, and Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center.

George would be an intriguing addition, because the team already has All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and All-Star center Joel Embiid.

As a forward, there is serious potential for George to seamlessly fit in on the roster if he decided to sign with the franchise.

