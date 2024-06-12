Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Reacts To Jerry West News
On Wednesday, Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.
West is the logo of the NBA and he has been a player, coach and executive over his lifetime in the league.
Following the news, NBA legend Julius Erving sent out a heartfelt post on X.
Erving wrote: "May my all time first team shooting guard rest in peace knowing he paved the way for defining greatness on the hardwood, excellence in the front office and living life his way. Jerry is one of one and claims the right to be the logo forever. My condolences to his family.
Doc"
West spent his 14-year career as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He made the All-Star Game every year and led the franchise to the 1972 NBA Championship over the New York Knicks.
His career averages were 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field.
Following the end of his playing career, West was the head coach of the Lakers for three seasons.
After his time at the helm for Los Angeles, he became an Executive from 1982-2007 with the Lakers (and Memphis Grizzlies).
He won Executive of The Year twice.
As for Erving, he is one of the greatest ABA and NBA players of all time.
His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 regular season games.
He led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over the Lakers.