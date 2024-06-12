Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Legend Julius Erving Reacts To Jerry West News

Julius Erving sent out a post on X after the news of Jerry West passing away.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) takes a jump shot against the Boston Celtics at the Boston Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.

West is the logo of the NBA and he has been a player, coach and executive over his lifetime in the league.

Following the news, NBA legend Julius Erving sent out a heartfelt post on X.

Erving wrote: "May my all time first team shooting guard rest in peace knowing he paved the way for defining greatness on the hardwood, excellence in the front office and living life his way. Jerry is one of one and claims the right to be the logo forever. My condolences to his family.

Doc"

West spent his 14-year career as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He made the All-Star Game every year and led the franchise to the 1972 NBA Championship over the New York Knicks.

His career averages were 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field.

Jan 1, 1975; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West (44) moves the ball as New York Knicks guard Walt Frazier (10) defends at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports
Following the end of his playing career, West was the head coach of the Lakers for three seasons.

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers coach Jerry West (middle) reacts on the bench at the L.A. Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports Network
After his time at the helm for Los Angeles, he became an Executive from 1982-2007 with the Lakers (and Memphis Grizzlies).

He won Executive of The Year twice.

April 6, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jerry West and Pat Riley are honored at halftime of a game against the Houston Rockets in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1972 NBA championship team at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
As for Erving, he is one of the greatest ABA and NBA players of all time.

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 regular season games.

He led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over the Lakers.

