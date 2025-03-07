Philadelphia 76ers Make Roster Move After Celtics Game
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 123-105.
Ricky Council IV finished the loss with four points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in eight minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 76ers announced that they had assigned him to the G League.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "The Sixers say Ricky Council IV has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats."
Council IV is in his second NBA season (all with the 76ers).
He is currently averaging 6.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 28.9% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Aidan Doc of Rowan Radio: "Ricky Council IV was sent down a little over a month ago, but returned and had a good stretch after for the Sixers.
Justin Edwards and company have taken some consistent minutes away from him. Sometimes it's just about letting players get on the court."
The 76ers have had a tough season where they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-41 record in 62 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Celtics, the 76ers will play their next game on Sunday night when they return home to host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they are 11-21 in 32 games at the Wells Fargo Center.