Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announce Signing Of 4-Year NBA Player
Trendon Watford has been in the NBA for four seasons.
He finished the 2024-25 season (with the Brooklyn Nets) averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 44 games.
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers officially announced that they had signed the former LSU star.
Via 76ers PR: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Trendon Watford. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Watford has played four total seasons for the Trail Blazers and Nets.
He has career averages of 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 217 games.
The 76ers also shared a quote from Daryl Morey.
Morey (via 76ers PR): "Trendon is a young, dynamic player with a unique skillset who fits nicely with what we’re trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball. His size and versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, while his handle and passing showcase his playmaking ability. He is a valued addition to our roster and I’m excited to welcome him to Philadelphia."
The 24-year-old should be a good addition to a 76ers team that also features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Jared McCain.
This past season, they deal with injuries, which led to them finishing as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.