Philadelphia 76ers Officially Sign 16-Year NBA Veteran
The Philadephia 76ers have been one of the most active teams over the 2024 NBA offseason.
On Wednesday, the team officially announced that they have signed Eric Gordon.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished last season with averages of 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Phoenix Suns.
Via 76ers PR: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed 16-year NBA veteran Eric Gordon. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Gordon is an extremely valuable role player for a contender due to his elite shooting ability.
He was initially the seventh pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played 16 seasons for the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets (in addition to the Suns).
The 2017 6th Man of The Year has career averages of 15.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 886 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 64 NBA playoff games (36 starts).
As for the 76ers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The franchise has made a lot of additions over the offseason (including nine-time All-Star Paul George).