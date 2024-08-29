Philadelphia 76ers Officially Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
Guerschon Yabusele most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
That year, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 41 games (one start).
He has been out of the NBA for five years, but his performance at the 2024 Olympics (for France) caught the attention of basketball fans around the world.
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they have signed the 29-year-old.
Via 76ers.com: "PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 29, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed 2024 Olympic silver medalist Guerschon Yabusele. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and spent his two seasons in the league with Boston.
His career averages are 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
While the 28-year-old struggled to get playing time as a young player, he is coming to the NBA a lot more experienced after spending several years overseas.
The 76ers are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (and now Paul George).
They are coming off a season where they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).