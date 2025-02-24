Philadelphia 76ers Owe Joel Embiid Enormous Amount Of Money
When healthy, Joel Embiid is among the best ten players in the NBA.
However, the 2023 MVP has only appeared in 19 games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported an update on Embiid.
Via Charania: "The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN. Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement."
Embiid currently has averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range.
Following the report from Charania, ESPN's Bobby Marks reminded everyone how much the 76ers still owe Joel Embiid.
Via Marks: "After this year, Joel Embiid is owed $248.1M over the next 4 seasons:
25/26: $55.2M
26/27: $59.5M
27/28: $64.3M
28/29: $69.1M
The contract is fully guaranteed."
Embiid's contract situation could significantly hurt the 76ers going forward (if he cannot get heatlhy).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Nothing messes up your team building plans more in the NBA than a 35% (or more) or the cap max deal that turns sour due to injuries, age or slip in ability (or some combination of all).
Philadelphia is in a really, really tough spot with Joel Embiid and Paul George's deals."
Right now, the 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-36 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).