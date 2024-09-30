Philadelphia 76ers Player Says He Is The Best Rebounder In NBA History
Andre Drummond was once among the best centers in the league when he made two NBA All-Star Games with the Detroit Pistons.
Over the previous four seasons, Drummond has done an excellent job of transitioning into a role player.
He finished last year with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games for the Chicago Bulls.
Drummond signed with the Philadelphia 76ers over the offseason.
On Monday, he made a bold statement at media day (h/t HoopsHype).
Drummond: "I'm the best rebounder to ever play the game... You want me to say that again? You want to record that? Yeah, Im the best rebounder ever. Ever."
While most would disagree with Drummond, he has been an elite rebounder for his entire career.
The former UConn star has averaged 12+ rebounds per game in eight of his 12 seasons.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 863 games.
In addition to the Bulls, Pistons and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Drummond will be an important addition to a 76ers team that is expected to compete for a title.
He will be the backup to Joel Embiid, who missed 43 games last season.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.