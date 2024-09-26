Philadelphia 76ers Release Forward After Signing Former Warriors Player
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they signed Lester Quinones.
The 23-year-old had spent the previous two years playing for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished last season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via 76ers.com: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Lester Quinones to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
The 76ers also announced that they have waived rookie forward David Jones.
Jones had been coming off a season where he averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 32 games for the Memphis Tigers.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported (on Wednesday) that one of the 76ers two-way players would be waived to make room for Quinones.
Via Smith on Wednesday: "The Sixers currently have all three two-way spots filled. In order to add Lester Quinones, Philadelphia will have to waive one of Jeff Dowtin, Justin Edwards or David Jones."
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
On October 23, the 76ers will begin their season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.