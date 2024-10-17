Philadelphia 76ers Release Four Players After Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phildelphia 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center.
Despite playing without a lot of key players, they won by a score of 117-95 to improve to 2-2 in the preseason.
After the game, the 76ers waived four players.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "The #Sixers waived Jordan Tucker, Isaiah Mobley, Judah Mintz and Max Fielder after tonight’s game with the Brooklyn Nets."
Mobley has played two seasons in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last year, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in ten games.
Mintz spent two seasons at Syracuse.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 18.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Fiedler played five seasons of college basketball for Rice.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 66.3% from the field.
Tucker played his college basketball for Duke and Butler.
He is coming off a strong season overseas with Chorale Roanne Basket.
The 76ers will face off against the Orlando Magic on Friday in Florida for their final preseason game.
They will then open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23.
Last season, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.