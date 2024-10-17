Philadelphia 76ers Release Four Players After Nets Game

“This doesn’t even make sense it’s so mind-boggling, Max is the first player in at least the last 30 years in all of college basketball to have:

1,000 Points

1,000 Rebounds

500 Assists

100 Blocks

100 Steals”

- @RiceCoachPera on Max Fiedler#GoOwls👐 pic.twitter.com/QmWM9WzZ2H