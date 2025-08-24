Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 20 PPG Scorer

According to Sam Amico, the 76ers have an interest in Anfernee Simons (Celtics).

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Anfernee Simons has been among the best scorers in the Western Conference over the previous three seasons.

He has averaged 20.7 points per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field in that period.

Mar 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This summer, Simons was traded to the Boston Celtics (via the Portland Trail Blazers).

Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports (on June 23): "Anfernee Simons is a really good offensive player. He's nine years younger than Jrue Holiday. He costs $5 million less, and if nothing else, he's on an expiring deal. If the Celtics don't want to keep him, they can just let him walk and solve their financial issues.

A+ trade."

That said, there have been a lot of rumors about Simons' future in Boston.

Recently, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team with an interest in the former IMG Academy star.

Via Amico: "Sources: Sixers, Nuggets show interest in Celtics' Anfernee Simons"

Simons was the 24th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He had spent all seven seasons of his career playing for the Trail Blazers.

His career averages are 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 389 games.

Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "Anfernee Simons is a good player and probably better than a lot of people realize

But adding another smaller guard feels like the last thing the Sixers need. Let the guard rotation rock with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes"

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.