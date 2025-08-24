Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 20 PPG Scorer
Anfernee Simons has been among the best scorers in the Western Conference over the previous three seasons.
He has averaged 20.7 points per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field in that period.
This summer, Simons was traded to the Boston Celtics (via the Portland Trail Blazers).
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports (on June 23): "Anfernee Simons is a really good offensive player. He's nine years younger than Jrue Holiday. He costs $5 million less, and if nothing else, he's on an expiring deal. If the Celtics don't want to keep him, they can just let him walk and solve their financial issues.
A+ trade."
That said, there have been a lot of rumors about Simons' future in Boston.
Recently, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team with an interest in the former IMG Academy star.
Via Amico: "Sources: Sixers, Nuggets show interest in Celtics' Anfernee Simons"
Simons was the 24th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He had spent all seven seasons of his career playing for the Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 389 games.
Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "Anfernee Simons is a good player and probably better than a lot of people realize
But adding another smaller guard feels like the last thing the Sixers need. Let the guard rotation rock with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes"