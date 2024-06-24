Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In 2x NBA Champion
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is among the best role players in the NBA.
The former Georgia star is coming off another productive year for the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 76 games.
This summer, he can become a free agent by opting out of the $15.4 million player option in his contract.
If he does, Caldwell-Pope will be among the most coveted free agents on the market.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will be two teams to watch if Caldwell-Pope becomes available.
Via Stein's Substack article: "Sources say Philadelphia and Orlando are weighing runs at Caldwell-Pope with their cap space if, as increasingly expected, he declines his $15.4 million player option with the Nuggets to enter free agency and field richer offers."
The 76ers already have a talented roster with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, so Caldwell-Pope is the perfect kind of player to add to their core.
He was initially the eighth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league.
In addition to the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.