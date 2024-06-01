Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In 7-Year NBA Veteran
OG Anunoby is coming off another productive season.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star was traded (via the Toronto Raptors) to the New York Knicks during the middle of the season.
He finished the year with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Anunoby can become a free agent this summer, as he has a $19.9 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
Recently, SNY's Ian Begley wrote about the upcoming offseason for New York.
He reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is interested in signing Anunoby (but he thinks the Knicks will re-sign the seven-year veteran).
The Knicks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, which had them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the 76ers in the first round, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second (in seven games).
Anunoby got injured during the playoffs and only played five minutes over the final five games of the series.
Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent the first six and half seasons of his career with Toronto (before the trade to New York).
He has been an extremely important role player that appears to be getting better.
As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They have a talented roster led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.