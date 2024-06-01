Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In 7-Year NBA Veteran

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in a current New York Knicks player.

Ben Stinar

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby is coming off another productive season.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star was traded (via the Toronto Raptors) to the New York Knicks during the middle of the season.

He finished the year with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.

Anunoby can become a free agent this summer, as he has a $19.9 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, SNY's Ian Begley wrote about the upcoming offseason for New York.

He reported that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is interested in signing Anunoby (but he thinks the Knicks will re-sign the seven-year veteran).

The Knicks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, which had them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the 76ers in the first round, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second (in seven games).

Anunoby got injured during the playoffs and only played five minutes over the final five games of the series.

Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent the first six and half seasons of his career with Toronto (before the trade to New York).

He has been an extremely important role player that appears to be getting better.

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) while driving for a shot during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) while driving for a shot during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They have a talented roster led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

