Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In 8-Year NBA Veteran
Davis Bertans is coming off a year where he appeared in 43 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
The veteran forward finished the season with averages of 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
This summer, Bertans became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league (after getting waived by Charlotte).
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Philadelphia 76ers are a team with an interest in landing Bertans (h/t Evan Sidery).
Bertans was the 42nd pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 7.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 475 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Considering Bertans is a reliable three-point shooter, he would be an excellent addition to a 76ers team that is trying to compete for a title.
The 76ers are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament but lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the 76ers signed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.