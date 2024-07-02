Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Interested In Ex-Warriors Player
Lester Quinones is coming off his second season in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Memphis star finished the year with averages of 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Quinones is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team who have interest in signing him.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Philadelphia has interest in Lester Quinones, league sources told HoopsHype."
Quinones is only 23, so he could be a good addition to a team like the 76ers on a minimum contract.
He is also coming off a strong year in the G League where he averaged 23.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 15 Showcase Cup games.
The 76ers finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have been among the most active teams in free agency.
On Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team signed nine-time All-Star Paul George.
They now have George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to form one of the best trios in the NBA.