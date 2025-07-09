Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Release 26-Year-Old Forward
Alex Reese spent his rookie year in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 15 games.
That said (on Wednesday), Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the 76ers will now waive the 26-year-old.
Via Scotto: "The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving two-way forward Alex Reese, league sources told @hoopshype. Reese averaged 16.1 points on 45.1% from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.2 steals for the Delaware Blue Coats and Rip City Remix in the G League."
Reese played all four seasons of his college basketball career at Alabama.
He finished his senior year (in 2021) with averages of 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via X user Sam Holley: "Alex Reese has been released from Philly
Tough beat for Reese who was suffering from injuries this past week in Salt Lake City
Nevertheless it has amazed me how Reese has gotten to this point after only starting 36 games in 4 years at Alabama"
The 76ers have a talented roster with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George.
That said, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).