Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Release 3-Year NBA Player Before Hornets Game
Lester Quinones is currently in the middle of his third NBA season.
He is averaging 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in four games for the Philadlephia 76ers.
However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that Quinones will now be waived.
Via Scotto: "Sources: Philadelphia 76ers will waive Lester Quinones. The 24-year-old is a career 36% 3-point shooter who’s expected to have suitors on the market. Quinones is being waived so the Sixers can sign Pete Nance to a 2-way deal. Philly needs frontcourt depth with Andre Drummond out."
Quinones played his college basketball for Memphis.
He then spent part of two seasons on the Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 45 games over three seasons.
The 24-year-old has spent a lot of time in the G League over the previous three years.
This year, he is averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in five games.
With the way Quinones has played in the G League (and his NBA experience), he will be an intriguing free agent for teams to consider adding.
As for the 76ers, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
They are 4-14 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.