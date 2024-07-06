Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Release 4-Year NBA Player
Paul Reed is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former DePaul star finished this past year with averages of 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Paul will be waived by Philadelphia.
Via Wojnarowski: "The 76ers will waive F/C Paul Reed, whose contract is non-guaranteed for next season, sources tell ESPN."
Reed was a fan-favorite player for fans and the organization.
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported more details.
Via Pompey: "While it totally makes sense, it’s sad to see Paul Reed being waived by the Sixers to create space.
He was a pleasure to cover the last four seasons and will be missed by the Philly media. But you knew this was a possibility when the Sixers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. That loss led to his contact being non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 season. And you realized his time was up when they drafted Adem Bona in the second round and acquired Andre Drummond in free agency."
Reed has career averages of 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 31.2% from the three-point range in 215 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Last season, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.