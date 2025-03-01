Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Release Player Before Warriors Game
David Roddy began the 2024-25 NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks.
After getting waived, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over three games (with Philadelphia), Roddy averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range.
On Friday night, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice reported that the 76ers will wavie Roddy.
Via Aaronson: "The Sixers will waive two-way wing David Roddy to make room for Jalen Hood-Schifino, a league source tells @thephillyvoice."
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.
He has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 165 games.
In addition to the NBA, Roddy has also spent time in the G League.
At just 23, he could draw interest from other NBA teams.
Via NBA G league on February 12: "David Roddy is ON-FIRE! 🔥
He just drilled his ninth three of the game and is up to 31 points for the @blue_coats on ESPN+"
As for the 76ers, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.
They will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
At home, the 76ers have gone 10-20 in 30 games.
Following the Warriors, the 76ers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.