Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Lester Quinones is coming off a year where he appeared in 37 games for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished the season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Quinones will sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania: "Free agent G Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Quinones averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes over 41 games for the Warriors over last two seasons and will now compete for a roster spot for 76ers."
Quinones has spent part of two seasons with Golden State.
The former Memphis star has career averages of 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details following the news.
Via Smith: "The Sixers currently have all three two-way spots filled. In order to add Lester Quinones, Philadelphia will have to waive one of Jeff Dowtin, Justin Edwards or David Jones."
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, the 76ers will be seen as a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.