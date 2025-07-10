Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 76ers will sign Dominick Barlow.

Ben Stinar

Jul 3, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Dominick Barlow appeared in 35 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024-25 season.

He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 25.9% from the three-point range.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Barlow will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Charania: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing former Spurs and Hawks forward Dominick Barlow on a two-way NBA contract, Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar tells ESPN."

Barlow spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Over three years, the 22-year-old has career averages of 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 96 total games.

At such a young age, Barlow is an intriguing addition to the 76ers.

Via NBA G League (on January 12): "Dominick Barlow continues to DOMINATE! The @ATLHawks two-way signee recorded a season-high 30 points on 69% shooting. This marks Barlow’s tenth game with 20+ points this season. 💪"

The 76ers came into the 2024-25 season with extremely high expectations after signing nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.

That said, the team dealt with a lot of injuries to key players (including George).

They missed the NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament) as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.

Via @pointmadebball: "With a gaping hole at their PF spot, the Sixers roll the dice on Dominick Barlow’s upside

At the G-League level, Barlow has dominated with averages of 20.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.9 blocks

He adds size and athleticism to the 4-spot, standing at close to 6’10” in shoes and boasting a 7’3” wing span"

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.