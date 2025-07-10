Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Dominick Barlow appeared in 35 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 25.9% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Barlow will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing former Spurs and Hawks forward Dominick Barlow on a two-way NBA contract, Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar tells ESPN."
Barlow spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Over three years, the 22-year-old has career averages of 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 96 total games.
At such a young age, Barlow is an intriguing addition to the 76ers.
Via NBA G League (on January 12): "Dominick Barlow continues to DOMINATE! The @ATLHawks two-way signee recorded a season-high 30 points on 69% shooting. This marks Barlow’s tenth game with 20+ points this season. 💪"
The 76ers came into the 2024-25 season with extremely high expectations after signing nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.
That said, the team dealt with a lot of injuries to key players (including George).
They missed the NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament) as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
Via @pointmadebball: "With a gaping hole at their PF spot, the Sixers roll the dice on Dominick Barlow’s upside
At the G-League level, Barlow has dominated with averages of 20.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.9 blocks
He adds size and athleticism to the 4-spot, standing at close to 6’10” in shoes and boasting a 7’3” wing span"