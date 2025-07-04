Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Jabari Walker has spent each of his first three seasons in the NBA playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Colorado star finished last year with averages of 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 60 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Walker will now sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jabari Walker has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, source tells ESPN. Walker spent his first three NBA seasons in Portland, appearing in 188 games."
Walker was the 57th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 188 games.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic: "lol….Jabari Walker on a two way is insane. I keep chuckling just thinking about it. If people like him have to take two ways it’s time for the league to expand"
At just 22, Walker is an extremely intriguing addition for the 76ers.
Via Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports: "Jabari Walker is signing a two-way deal with the Sixers.
Spent the last three years in Portland — 6'9" forward who has been a good defensive rebounder and showed some signs of shooting progress last season."
The 76ers missed the 2025 NBA playoffs after finishing as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.