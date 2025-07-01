Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Trendon Watford has spent the last two seasons playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 44 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Watford will now sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Trendon Watford has agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Watford is set to play a potential key role in the 76ers rotation."
Watford played his college basketball at LSU.
In addition to Brooklyn, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Over four total NBA seasons, the 24-year-old has career averages of 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 217 games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Trendon Watford is a sneaky-good pickup for the Sixers. He can play. Tough, good passer. Great value on a minimum deal."
The 76ers finished this past season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
Despite a roster that features Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid, they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "Trendon Watford is 6-foot-9 with real ball-handling skill and is close friends with Tyrese Maxey."
As for the Nets, they also missed the postseason.