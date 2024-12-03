Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Atlanta Hawks Player's Brother
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Before the game, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the 76ers will sign Pete Nance to a two-way contract.
Via Bontemps: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed to ESPN. Nance, the younger brother of Hawks big Larry Nance, has been playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G-League."
Nance is currently averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in eight G League games.
Nance has played eight games in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He played his college basketball for UNC and Northwestern.
His older brother (Larry Nance Jr.) is in his ninth NBA season.
In addition to the Hawks, (Larry) Nance Jr. has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the 76ers, they have had an extremely slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-14 record in 18 games.
Over the previous ten games, the 76ers have gone just 3-7.
Most recently, the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons (on the road) by a score of 111-96.
On the road, they have gone 2-7 in the nine games they have played away from Philadelphia.
Last season, the 76ers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.