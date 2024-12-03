Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Atlanta Hawks Player's Brother

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the 76ers will sign Pete Nance.

Ben Stinar

Apr 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) looks to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) and forward Isaiah Mobley (15) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) looks to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) and forward Isaiah Mobley (15) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Before the game, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the 76ers will sign Pete Nance to a two-way contract.

Via Bontemps: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contract, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed to ESPN. Nance, the younger brother of Hawks big Larry Nance, has been playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G-League."

Nance is currently averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in eight G League games.

Nance has played eight games in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He played his college basketball for UNC and Northwestern.

Sep 30, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

His older brother (Larry Nance Jr.) is in his ninth NBA season.

In addition to the Hawks, (Larry) Nance Jr. has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) shown on the court before the game against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they have had an extremely slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-14 record in 18 games.

Over the previous ten games, the 76ers have gone just 3-7.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse calls to his players during a preseason game on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most recently, the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons (on the road) by a score of 111-96.

On the road, they have gone 2-7 in the nine games they have played away from Philadelphia.

Last season, the 76ers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

