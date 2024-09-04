Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Elite G League Shooter
Jared Brownridge is coming off a year where he appeared in 34 games (27 starts) for the Delaware Blue Coats.
He finished the season with averages of 9.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Brownridge will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Scotto: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Jared Brownridge to an Exhibit-10 contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Brownridge has spent the past seven seasons with the Delaware Blue Coats."
Brownridge played his college basketball for Santa Clara.
Over his four seasons, he shot 40.3% from the three-point range (while averaging 7.4 attempts per contest).
In college (and the G League), the 29-year-old has proven to be an elite three-point shooter.
Since it's a training camp deal, Brownridge will likely be waived by the 76ers before the 2024-25 NBA season (and return to the G League).
That said, he could be a good candidate to land a 10-day contract.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice: "Jared Brownridge is a bonkers three-point shooter at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. In four years at Santa Clara, he shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc on 7.4 attempts per game (!)."
The 76ers finished last season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).