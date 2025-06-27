Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Former McDonald's All-American
Hunter Sallis is coming off a fantastic season of college basketball at Wake Forest.
That said, he went undrafted on Thursday night.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Sallis will sign a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN."
Sallis finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 32 games.
He also spent two seasons at Gonzaga (before Wake Forest).
Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "Daryl Morey redeems himself. Hunter Sallis was expected to be a first-round pick this year after averaging 18.0 points per game on 40.4% 3P% last year
Struggled as a shooter this year shooting just 27.7% from 3. Worth a flyer"
Coming out of high school, Sallis was ranked as the 16th best player in the country (by ESPN).
He was a McDonald's All-American (in 2021).
Via John Fanta of FOX College Hoops: "Hunter Sallis should have been drafted. Puzzling. Solid shot creater and finisher who is very skilled offensively. Good playmaker for his teammates at Wake and he’s a quality defender at 6-5. That’s a very good undrafted pickup by the 76ers."
The 76ers finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.
Despite a very talented roster, they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament).