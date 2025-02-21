Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Former OKC Thunder Player
Alex Reese has appeared in one NBA game (this season) for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In that game, the former Alabama star had two points and one rebound while shooting 1/1 from the field in two minutes of playing time.
On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Reese will sign a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Alex Reese to a two-way NBA contract, his agent Billy Davis told ESPN. Reese spent time with the Thunder this season."
Reese has spent part of two seasons in the G League.
Right now, the 25-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 16 games (15 starts).
Via Matt Gregan of Sports Talk Philly: "Alex Reese played in only one career NBA game. However, he has been lighting it up in the G League this season. He's 6-foot-9 and is lethal from 3-point range (42.1% on 9.1 attempts per game)."
The 76ers are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-35 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 124-104.
They will play their next game on Saturday night when they host D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.