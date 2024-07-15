Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign McDonald's All-American
Adem Bona is coming off another strong season for UCLA.
He finished the year with averages of 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field in 33 games.
Last month, Bona was selected with the 41st pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Bona will now sign a four-year contract with Philadelphia.
Via Charania: "Philadelphia 76ers No. 41 pick Adem Bona has agreed on a four-year, $8 million rookie contract, per his management group Banner 1 and @RocNationSports. The UCLA center has averaged 6.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks in 22.7 minutes per night so far in 76ers’ Summer League action."
Coming out of high school, Bona was ranked (by ESPN) as the 17th-best player in the class of 2022.
He was also a McDonald's All-American.
Bona finished his college career with averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 66 games.
Bona will be an intriguing prospect for the 76ers to develop.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on June 27: "There isn't a harder-playing prospect in this draft than Adem Bona. His combination of mobility, length, power, quickness off his feet and intensity gives him considerable defensive potential. He should be one of the first players off the board this afternoon."
The 76ers are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.