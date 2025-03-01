Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers NBA 1st-Round Pick

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 76ers will sign Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (20) and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jalen Hood-Schifino was traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Utah Jazz earlier this month.

After getting waived, the former Indiana Hoosier star is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On Friday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hood-Schifino will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Charania: "Former Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN."

Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Over part of two seasons with the Lakers, he had career averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 23.9% from the field in 23 games.

While Hood-Schifino did not pan out for the Lakers, he is just 21.

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 4, 2023: "Jalen Hood-Schifino has looked like one of college basketball's most talented freshmen at times; a 6-5 PG with dynamic shot-making, live-ball passing and significant defensive versatility thanks to his strong tools and 6'10 wingspan."

The 76ers have had a tough season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.

Since they are unlikely to make the NBA playoffs, taking a chance on Hood-Schifino is a smart move.

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers will resume action on Saturday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.