Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Recent Lakers NBA 1st-Round Pick
Jalen Hood-Schifino was traded (via the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Utah Jazz earlier this month.
After getting waived, the former Indiana Hoosier star is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On Friday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Hood-Schifino will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Former Lakers first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN."
Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Over part of two seasons with the Lakers, he had career averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 23.9% from the field in 23 games.
While Hood-Schifino did not pan out for the Lakers, he is just 21.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on February 4, 2023: "Jalen Hood-Schifino has looked like one of college basketball's most talented freshmen at times; a 6-5 PG with dynamic shot-making, live-ball passing and significant defensive versatility thanks to his strong tools and 6'10 wingspan."
The 76ers have had a tough season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.
Since they are unlikely to make the NBA playoffs, taking a chance on Hood-Schifino is a smart move.
The 76ers will resume action on Saturday night when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.