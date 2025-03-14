Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Recent NBA Champion

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers will sign Oshae Brissett.

Ben Stinar

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with forward Oshae Brissett (12) after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game five to win the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Oshae Brissett is coming off a year where he appeared in 55 games (one start) for the Boston Celtics.

He averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.

On Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Brissett will sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers.

Via Pompey: "The Sixers are signing Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract, according to sources. The Sixers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign an additional player to a 10-day contract."

Brissett has spent five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers (and Celtics).

His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 games.

