Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Recent NBA Champion
Oshae Brissett is coming off a year where he appeared in 55 games (one start) for the Boston Celtics.
He averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Brissett will sign a 10-day contract with the 76ers.
Via Pompey: "The Sixers are signing Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract, according to sources. The Sixers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign an additional player to a 10-day contract."
Brissett has spent five seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers (and Celtics).
His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 games.