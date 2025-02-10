Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Signing Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
David Roddy is currently in the middle of his third NBA season.
He is averaging 4.5 points, 2.6 rebonuds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 27 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
However, the Hawks waived the 23-year-old last week.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "We have requested waivers on forward David Roddy."
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Roddy will likely sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Fischer: "The Sixers are planning to sign former Hawks forward David Roddy to a 10-day contract after he clears waivers, source says."
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
The 76ers are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-32 record in 52 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the 76ers lost the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 135-127.
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.