Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Work Out Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Sam Dekker most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in one game for the Toronto Raptors.
On Tuesday, John Clark of NBC10 Philadelphia reported that Dekker had a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Clark: "I’m told the Sixers held a free agent workout and tryout for a former first round draft pick of Daryl Morey in Houston, Sam Dekker"
Dekker was the 18th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin.
He had a fantastic college career and averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 113 games (81 starts).
In 2015, the Badgers reached the National Championship Game (they lost to Duke).
Dekker has played five seasons in the league for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 201 regular season games.
He has also appeared in four NBA playoff games with the Rockets.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have a very talented roster led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.