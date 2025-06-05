Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Work Out Former NBA 9th Overall Pick

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers worked out Dennis Smith Jr.

Ben Stinar

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dennis Smith, Jr. (NC State) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number nine overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dennis Smith Jr. most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

That year, the former NC State star averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.

Dennis Smith Jr.
Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) reacts after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith Jr. is working out for the 76ers.

Via Pompey: "Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr is working out for the #Sixers, according to sources. Smith is among several participants at the team’s two-day veteran minicamp."

Smith Jr. would be an intriguing addition to a veteran team such as the 76ers.

Pompey also added: "Eugene Omoruyi, Malcolm Hill, Adama Sanago, Alondes Williams, Malik Williams, Armando Bacot, Javonte Cooke, Judah Mintz and Leaky Black are some of the participants, according to sources."

Smith Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

He also spent time with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.

The 27-year-old has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.

Dennis Smith Jr.
Dec 4, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) reacts after dunking during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 76ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.

However, they are coming off a season where they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.