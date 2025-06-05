Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Work Out Former NBA 9th Overall Pick
Dennis Smith Jr. most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
That year, the former NC State star averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 56 games.
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith Jr. is working out for the 76ers.
Via Pompey: "Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr is working out for the #Sixers, according to sources. Smith is among several participants at the team’s two-day veteran minicamp."
Smith Jr. would be an intriguing addition to a veteran team such as the 76ers.
Pompey also added: "Eugene Omoruyi, Malcolm Hill, Adama Sanago, Alondes Williams, Malik Williams, Armando Bacot, Javonte Cooke, Judah Mintz and Leaky Black are some of the participants, according to sources."
Smith Jr. was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
He also spent time with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.
The 27-year-old has career averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 326 games.
The 76ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
However, they are coming off a season where they missed the 2025 NBA playoffs as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record.