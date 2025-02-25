Philadelphia 76ers Send Message To NBA Legend Julius Erving
After a short run in the ABA, Julius Erving played all of 11 of his NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Basketball Hall of Famer led the franchise to the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, Erving celebrated his 75th birthday, and the 76ers made a post (via Instagram) with a message.
Via The Philadelphia 76ers: "wishing a happy birthday to the legendary @juliuserving 🎉"
There were over 10,000 likes on the post, and many fans left comments.
@sc39087: "I would take him over pg right now, happy birthday!"
@sushipusha80: "One of the classiest people out there, not just athletes. Julius Winfield Erving II! I w"
collinsk85: "The One and Only Julius "Dr.J" Erving, Legendary 🐐 Status Indeed GO SIXERS ❤️💙👑🏆🎂🎁🎈🏀🙌🏾"
Fans also reacts to the 76ers' post on X.
@phightinphils: "Happy Birthday Doc! You are what made me an NBA fan and got me to my first Championship parade in Philly back when I was still in elementary school. For me, your era will always be the best the NBA had to offer. Sixers, Celtics, Lakers?! Forget about it! Have a wonderful day!"
@AnthonyGaenzle: "Proud of my son. He chose #6 because of Julius Erving for his jersey this year. He’s 9, so he obviously never saw him play live. But he’s seen replays and respects the game."
Erving had averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 games for the 76ers.