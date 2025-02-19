Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Sign 7-Year NBA Player Before Celtics Game

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers will sign Lonnie Walker.

Ben Stinar

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) attempts a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) attempts a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Lonnie Walker spent last season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

The former Miami star averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Walker will sign a deal with the Philadlephia 76ers.

Via Charania: "Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Walker has played for Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague and had an NBA-out in his deal. He now enters his 7th NBA season."

Walker also confirmed the news (via X).

His post had over 2,000 likes in less than one hour.

Walker wrote: "Got the call at 10 pm. 2 hours before my clause ended. Still processing it all but truly blessed,humbled, and excited for this next chapter AGTG!"

Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 322 games.

Lonnie Walker
Apr 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.

They will resume action on Thursday night when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Cente.r

Currently, the 76ers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

