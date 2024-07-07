Philadelphia 76ers Sign Ex-NBA 1st-Round Pick For Summer League
R.J. Hampton is coming off a year where he appeared in eight games (two starts) for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 1.3 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 28.6% from the field.
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their 2025 NBA Summer League roster.
Hampton is on the team.
Via Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel on July 3: "Former Heat guard RJ Hampton will be with the 76ers in summer league."
Hampton was initially the 24th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played part of four seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons (and Heat).
His career averages are 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 170 regular season games.
In addition to playing in the NBA, Hampton has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He finished this past year with averages of 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 21 regular season games (four starts).
At just 23, Hampton could still be an intriguing addition to many teams.
His play in Summer League will likely have an impact on his options this summer.
As for the 76ers, they finished this past year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.