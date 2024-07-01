Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former 6th Man Of The Year
Eric Gordon is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the regular season with averages of 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Gordon will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reported more information on the deal.
Via Neubeck: "Eric Gordon is on a minimum deal with the Sixers per source"
Gordon is no longer in his prime, but he is still a solid role player who is an above-average shooter.
He was the seventh pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers over 16 seasons.
Gordon has career averages of 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 886 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 64 NBA playoff games and won the 2017 6th Man of The Year Award with the Rockets.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.