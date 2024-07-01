Fastbreak

Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former 6th Man Of The Year

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Philadelphia 76ers will sign a 16-year NBA veteran.

Ben Stinar

Jan 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) runs across the center court logo during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) runs across the center court logo during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gordon is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished the regular season with averages of 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.

On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Gordon will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Charania: "Eric Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reported more information on the deal.

Via Neubeck: "Eric Gordon is on a minimum deal with the Sixers per source"

Gordon is no longer in his prime, but he is still a solid role player who is an above-average shooter.

He was the seventh pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers over 16 seasons.

Gordon has career averages of 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 886 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 64 NBA playoff games and won the 2017 6th Man of The Year Award with the Rockets.

Eric Gordon
Mar 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and guard Eric Gordon (10) head up court during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

As for the 76ers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.