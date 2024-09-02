Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former College Star
Judah Mintz is coming off another productive season of college basketball for Syracuse.
He finished the year with averages of 18.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they have signed Mintz.
Via 76ers.com: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Judah Mintz. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Mintz spent his two seasons of college basketball with the Orange.
His career averages were 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 29.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "The Sixers have now signed Judah Mintz and Max Fielder to Exhibit 10 deals
Have really liked how much attention has been paid to building up the pipeline of young talent"
Since the deal is an Exhibit 10, Mintz will likely be waived before the season.
That said, he could be an excellent candidate to sign a two-way (or ten-day) contract with the 76ers.
Via @KJ__Hoops: "Judah Mintz had a really good Summer League for the Sixers. He finished averaging
10 PPG
2 APG
1 SPG
62% TS
19 MPG
Judah showcased his shot making ability, and played really good defense as well.
Mintz also averaged 15 PPG on a 73% TS in his last 4 games."
The 76ers are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.