Philadelphia 76ers Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick For Summer League
Romeo Langford most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star finished that year with averages of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds an 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 43 games (21 starts).
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their 2024 NBA Summer League roster.
Langford was one of the players listed on the team.
Via Austin Krell of 973ESPN.com: "The Sixers have announced their Summer League roster, which includes:
• former late-first-round pick RJ Hampton
• former Sixer Tony Bradley
• former lottery pick Romeo Langford
• Ricky Council IV, and 2024 draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona"
Langford was initially the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Hoosiers.
Coming out of high school (and college), he had a lot of hype and is still only 24 years old.
Over four seasons in the NBA, Langford has spent time with the Boston Celtics (and Spurs).
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 28.8% from the three-point range in 141 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the 76ers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.