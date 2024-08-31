Philadelphia 76ers Sign Historic College Player
Max Fiedler is coming off a solid season of college basketball for Rice.
He finished his final year in college with averages of 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 66.3% from the field in 32 games.
Over the summer, Fiedler did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they have signed him to a contract.
Via 76ers.com: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Max Fiedler. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Austin Krell added more details.
Via Krell: "The Sixers have indeed signed Max Fiedler to an Exhibit 10 contract, as was previously reported.
He is the first Division I player to record 1K points, 1K rebounds, 500 assists, 100 blocks, and 100 steals."
While Fiedler will likely be waived before the season, he will be a good player for the 76ers to keep in their organization (in the G League).
There is no question that he could be an excellent candiate to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract at some point in the near future.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The 76ers have a loaded roster that is led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (and now Paul George).