Philadelphia 76ers Star Dealing With Illness Ahead Of Spurs Game
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, Tyrese Maxey was added to the injury report due to an illness.
However, the All-Star guard is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey (illness) is listed as probable for tonight’s game vs. the Spurs. Reserve forward Ricky Council IV (right knee soreness) is questionable, while reserve swingman Eric Gordon (left oral surgery) will miss the game."
Maxey is averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The 76ers enter the evening as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-17 record in 26 games.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 126-99.
Maxey finished the loss with 27 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/21 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Spurs, the 76ers will visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Christmas.
As for the Spurs, they are 15-13 in 28 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the 76ers, the Spurs will play their next game on Christmas when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.