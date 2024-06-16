Philadelphia 76ers Starter Will Be A Free Agent
Tobias Harris is coming off another productive year for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Tennessee star finished the regular season with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
This summer, Harris will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Harris made $39 million last season, so he will likely have to take a significant pay cut on his next deal.
That said, he is still in the prime of his career at 31, so there will more than likely be an abundance of teams with interest in landing him.
Harris was the 19th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played 13 seasons in the league.
In addition to the 76ers, he has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages are 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 61 NBA playoff games.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Harris appeared in all six NBA playoff games.