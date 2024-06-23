Philadelphia 76ers Still Owe Joel Embiid A Lot Of Money
Joel Embiid is among the best players in the NBA and is coming off another productive year for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 2023 MVP finished the regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
However, Embiid only appeared in 39 regular season games.
The former Kansas star will turn 31 next season, and he has at least two more years on his contract before having to decide on a $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
Even if he declines his player option in the summer of 2026, the 76ers will still owe Embiid $107 million over the next two seasons.
If Embiid stays healthy, he will be worth every dollar of his contract, but his injury history will always be a concern.
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he missed his first two seasons.
He has played eight years (all with the 76ers) and has career averages of 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 433 regular season games.
The seven-time NBA All-Star has also appeared in 59 NBA playoff games, but he has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference finals.
The 76ers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.