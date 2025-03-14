Philadelphia 76ers Still Owe Paul George A Lot Of Money
Paul George had been coming off a strong season for the LA Clippers where he made his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
Over the summer, the 76ers thought they were making a huge acquisition when they signed George (via free agency).
However, the former Fresno State star has struggled this season (and dealt with injuries).
He is currently averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Friday night will be his sixth straight out of the lineup.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on March 13): "Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources tell ESPN. A decision is expected early next week."
At 34, the 76ers still owe George an enormous amount of money.
Via Evan Sidery: "Paul George’s remaining contract with the Sixers, which also includes a 15% trade kicker:
2025-26: $51.7 million
2026-27: $54.1 million
2027-28: $56.6 million (player option)
There would be little interest around the NBA this offseason in wanting to take on George’s salary."
The 76ers are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-43 record in 65 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following Friday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers, the 76ers will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.